In Depth Partners LLC Purchases 7,004 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

In Depth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 5.0% of In Depth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. In Depth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.87.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $138.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $143.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock valued at $49,002,857. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

