Infini Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,740,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,925,000. Canoo comprises about 52.2% of Infini Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Infini Capital Management Ltd owned about 3.51% of Canoo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Canoo during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canoo by 32.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Price Performance

Shares of GOEV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,454,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,337,014. The firm has a market cap of $312.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61. Canoo Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOEV. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Canoo in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.55 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canoo to $1.50 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Canoo in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

