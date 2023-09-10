Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Cut to $322.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $405.00 to $322.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INSP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $345.08.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $224.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.34. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $159.62 and a one year high of $330.00. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $151.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.47 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.64, for a total transaction of $162,741.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,838.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,232 shares of company stock worth $1,315,808 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,929,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1,117.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 212,406 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,186,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,923,000 after buying an additional 174,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 417.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,389,000 after buying an additional 170,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.