Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.50.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 0.56. Intapp has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.14 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $141,981.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,777,740.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $145,755.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 555,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,220,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $141,981.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,777,740.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,859 shares of company stock worth $8,466,758 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Intapp by 100.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Intapp by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Intapp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

