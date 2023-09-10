Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Lessened by Blue Whale Capital LLP

Blue Whale Capital LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,250 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 4.3% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $26,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 118,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Intuit by 220.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,361,000 after purchasing an additional 682,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Intuit by 140.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.64, for a total transaction of $661,659.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,462.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,225 shares of company stock valued at $39,409,161. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ INTU traded down $3.05 on Friday, hitting $550.56. 1,245,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,083. The company has a market capitalization of $154.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $558.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $500.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.55.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

