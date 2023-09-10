Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Raised by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 96.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU traded down $3.05 on Friday, reaching $550.56. 1,245,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,083. The firm has a market cap of $154.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $558.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $500.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.27.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $497.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.55.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,225 shares of company stock worth $39,409,161. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

