Intuitive Machines’ (LUNR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LUNR. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Intuitive Machines from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of LUNR stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63. Intuitive Machines has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $136.00.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $17.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 154.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 81,617 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth about $461,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a propulsive drone that hops across the lunar surface; lunar access services, such as lunar orbit delivery services; and lunar data network services.

