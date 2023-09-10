Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for September 10th (AMOT, APDN, AVID, BLIN, BWA, BYFC, CASI, CGIX, CLLS, CMCT)

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, September 10th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.