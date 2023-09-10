Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for September 10th (AMOT, APDN, AVID, BLIN, BWA, BYFC, CASI, CGIX, CLLS, CMCT)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, September 10th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Allied Motion Technologies Inc alerts:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.