Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Holdings Trimmed by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $62.68. 1,312,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,449. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $624,641.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,576,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $624,641.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,576,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $738,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,226.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,827. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Recommended Stories

