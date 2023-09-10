iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.39% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $31,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.51. The company had a trading volume of 839,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,131. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.95. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $116.93.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

