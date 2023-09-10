iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Lowered by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.6% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 183,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 180,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 33,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,813,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,384,810. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.