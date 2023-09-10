iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Hillman Capital Management Inc.

Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $70.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day moving average of $71.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

