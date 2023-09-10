iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,810 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $63,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

BATS EFV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.95. 1,087,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

