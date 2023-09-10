iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Boosted by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,785,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,186. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.93 and its 200-day moving average is $106.43.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

