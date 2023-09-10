Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Oppenheimer

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on JEF. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

JEF opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $8,062,485.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,673,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,416,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $4,803,626.43. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,744,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,484,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $8,062,485.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,673,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,416,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 578,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,017. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JEF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

