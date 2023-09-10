Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, June 11th.

Shares of MHVYF opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $61.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.82.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

