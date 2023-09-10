Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Earns Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a C$7.15 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Journey Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JOY. Cormark set a C$7.75 target price on Journey Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Journey Energy from C$7.30 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Journey Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:JOY opened at C$5.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$344.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.47. Journey Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.70.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.12). Journey Energy had a return on equity of 51.85% and a net margin of 59.79%. The company had revenue of C$53.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$54.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Journey Energy will post 0.4248175 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

