Joystick (JOY) One Day Volume Reaches $15.16

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. Joystick has a market cap of $662,212.98 and approximately $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Joystick has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00021661 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00017288 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014890 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,833.39 or 1.00051425 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

