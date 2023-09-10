JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 396,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,671,000 after acquiring an additional 63,441 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,359,000 after acquiring an additional 87,565 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,233,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,869. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.59. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

