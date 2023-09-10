JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,936,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.9% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.39% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $97,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST remained flat at $50.07 during trading hours on Friday. 3,264,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,767,213. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $50.17. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

