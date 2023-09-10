Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Oscar Health by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oscar Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSCR. Bank of America raised Oscar Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.40 to $8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

Oscar Health Price Performance

Oscar Health stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,749. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 21,025 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $131,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 21,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $131,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alphabet Inc. sold 6,500,000 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $52,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,688,286 shares of company stock valued at $53,696,788. Corporate insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

