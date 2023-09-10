Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Rogers comprises about 2.3% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.40% of Rogers worth $12,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Rogers by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rogers by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Rogers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 14.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 4.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Rogers news, Director Anne K. Roby bought 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.06 per share, with a total value of $46,638.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,056.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne K. Roby acquired 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.06 per share, with a total value of $46,638.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $91,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $41,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,901.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rogers Trading Down 3.5 %

ROG stock traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.35. 133,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,892. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $98.45 and a 52-week high of $256.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.89 and a 200-day moving average of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Rogers had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $230.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

