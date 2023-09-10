Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 256,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,000. Hasbro makes up approximately 2.6% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.19% of Hasbro at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $30,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.94. 1,952,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day moving average of $59.77.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. Hasbro’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -151.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus upped their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

