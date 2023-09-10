Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 150,000 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 26.2% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 557,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 115,545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Overstock.com by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 37,147 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Stock Performance

Shares of OSTK traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.91. 2,275,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,195. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $945.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 3.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Overstock.com

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.64 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $90,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. acquired 2,052 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,643.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,301.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $90,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,373 shares in the company, valued at $448,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Overstock.com from $39.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Overstock.com from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

