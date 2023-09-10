Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $9.97 Million Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,250 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,974,000. First Citizens BancShares comprises approximately 1.9% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of First Citizens BancShares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 36.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 156.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 38.6% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $120,023,009.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,287.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $120,023,009.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of FCNCA traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,326.54. 42,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,561. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $505.84 and a 52-week high of $1,512.07. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,377.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,144.16.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $45.91 by $6.69. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 60.22%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 160.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

