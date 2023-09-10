Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 665,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,302,000. Flex comprises approximately 2.9% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $659,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Flex by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 19,109 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,568,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Flex by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 629,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,476,000 after purchasing an additional 351,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Price Performance

Shares of Flex stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,059. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.61. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. On average, analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FLEX. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FLEX

Insider Activity at Flex

In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 10,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $276,190.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 438,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,454.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 10,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $276,190.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 438,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,454.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 7,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $199,105.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 377,545 shares of company stock worth $10,210,783. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.