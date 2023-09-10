Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KGC. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a negative rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $5.57.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

