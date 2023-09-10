Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Price Performance

NASDAQ KOSS opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Koss has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of -0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koss

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koss in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Koss during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Koss during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Koss by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Koss by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

