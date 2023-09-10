Kroger (NYSE:KR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. 3M reissued a maintains rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth $82,523,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 673.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 468,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after acquiring an additional 407,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 239.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 24,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

