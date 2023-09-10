Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $210.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $247.11.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $203.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.08. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $166.93 and a 12-month high of $222.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

