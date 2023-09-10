Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stake Lifted by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,633,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,827 shares during the period. Lantheus accounts for 4.4% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $134,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Lantheus by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 456.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Lantheus by 10,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $750,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,467 shares in the company, valued at $22,594,846.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,315 shares of company stock worth $1,353,773. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

Lantheus Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $66.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.01. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.48 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 67.18% and a net margin of 2.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

Further Reading

