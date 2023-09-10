Lavaca Capital LLC Acquires 554 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,754,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,556,223,000 after buying an additional 2,019,062 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,676,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,117,460,000 after acquiring an additional 95,144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,149,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,077,370,000 after acquiring an additional 795,078 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,985,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $910,955,000 after acquiring an additional 322,723 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $84,581,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.89. 2,392,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $90.28. The company has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.83.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. UBS Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

