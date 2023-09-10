Lavaca Capital LLC Buys 94 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,729 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 19,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

FANG stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $156.03. 1,415,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,684. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $110.97 and a one year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,793,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,912 shares of company stock worth $6,540,928 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.35.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

