Lavaca Capital LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,299,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.42. 636,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,369. The company has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

