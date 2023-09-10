Lavaca Capital LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $97.46. 2,822,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922,970. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.80. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

