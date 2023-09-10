Lavaca Capital LLC Has $943,000 Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,159.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 14,729 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after buying an additional 26,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.71.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $7.87 on Friday, hitting $256.37. The company had a trading volume of 435,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,468. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $254.59 per share, with a total value of $254,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,998.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

