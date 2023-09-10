Lavaca Capital LLC Invests $206,000 in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in WNS by 1.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,662,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,753,000 after acquiring an additional 38,496 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 0.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,076,000 after buying an additional 11,684 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 951,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,122,000 after buying an additional 48,430 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in WNS by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 915,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,198,000 after buying an additional 43,046 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WNS by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,879,000 after buying an additional 414,613 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WNS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.02. The stock had a trading volume of 184,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.79 and its 200-day moving average is $77.61. WNS has a 52 week low of $60.79 and a 52 week high of $94.96. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $317.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.58 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WNS will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

