Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 17 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lavaca Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Broadcom by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,944,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,770,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $4,812,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $857.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,338. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $875.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $752.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.67. The company has a market cap of $353.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

