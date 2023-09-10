Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 388 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lavaca Capital LLC lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,781 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.0% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $95.28. 4,755,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,772,259. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.70.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

