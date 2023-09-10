Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 97 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lavaca Capital LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.2% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $859,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,038,161 shares of company stock worth $21,108,177,335 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of LLY traded up $13.23 on Friday, hitting $586.46. 4,311,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,741. The company has a market capitalization of $556.72 billion, a PE ratio of 81.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.93. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $587.55.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

