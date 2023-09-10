Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Leidos by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Leidos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.80. 512,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,812. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.14.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

