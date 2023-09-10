Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,871 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 3.3% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $23,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.29. The stock has a market cap of $252.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

