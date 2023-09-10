Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 3.9% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $28,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solidarity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $6,889,000. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $9,004,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 30.7% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.33.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $279.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.51. The company has a market capitalization of $203.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.