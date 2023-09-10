Liberty One Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. NorthWestern makes up about 1.6% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned about 0.35% of NorthWestern worth $12,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the first quarter worth $439,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 148.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 126,400 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 3.4% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 851,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,289,000 after purchasing an additional 28,193 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,181,000 after acquiring an additional 90,659 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $50.25 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.84.

NorthWestern ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). NorthWestern had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 85.33%.

NWE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

