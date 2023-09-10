LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Now Covered by HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

LIVN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on LivaNova from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on LivaNova from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $59.86. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.05 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 452.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

