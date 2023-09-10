Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 100 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total value of $1,756,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total value of $1,756,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total transaction of $2,841,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,613,960.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,503 shares of company stock worth $10,634,666. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:RS traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.20. 231,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 5.18. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $168.24 and a 12-month high of $295.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

