Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires New Shares in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 83.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 60,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,541,000 after buying an additional 179,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after buying an additional 62,934 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

OSBC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.42. 82,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,169. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $644.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

