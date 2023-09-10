Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 13,500 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned 0.08% of Bancorp worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,608,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,650,000 after purchasing an additional 460,235 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $10,417,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,997,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,170,000 after buying an additional 347,551 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 26.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,484,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,355,000 after buying an additional 314,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 364.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,169,000 after buying an additional 281,156 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

In other news, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 5,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.61 per share, for a total transaction of $220,695.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,749.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Olek Derowe sold 2,750 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $100,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,261.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Cohn bought 5,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.61 per share, with a total value of $220,695.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 144,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,749.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.52. The stock had a trading volume of 263,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,552. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $41.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $116.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 30.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

