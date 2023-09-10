Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys Shares of 2,150 Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $778,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $104,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE ABG traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.27. 133,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,987. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.97. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.88 and a 1-year high of $256.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.24 by $0.71. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Asbury Automotive Group

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.