Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 80.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Plains GP by 14.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Plains GP by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 104,402 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Plains GP by 25.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 24,705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Plains GP by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Plains GP by 278.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Stock Up 0.1 %

PAGP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,453. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 89.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

